Getty Images

Many were left reeling by the shocking news of One Direction alum Liam Payne’s death on Wednesday.

TMZ reported that Payne fell from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at around 5 p.m.

It looks like his team was unaware of his death when it happened, because his Snapchat was uploaded with new photos around 5:55 p.m.

In some of his last Snapchats, Payne is seen spending time with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy. Liam captioned one of the videos with, “Lovely day in Argentina.”

Snapchat

They even documented their breakfast, captioning a video, “Waking up at 1pm everyday.” They also discussed their plans for the day, including polo and riding horses.

He also posted a video of him and the Cassidy making silly faces, captioned, “Quality time 🥰."

While it may have looked like the videos were taken today, a source told TMZ that Kate left Argentina on October 14.

The source told the outlet that the pair arrived in Argentina on September 30. After she left, he checked into CasaSur Palermo Hotel.

Kate even posted a TikTok of her flying back to Florida. She captioned the video, “soooo happpiii to b back in sunshine state.”