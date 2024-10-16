Celebrity News October 16, 2024
Celebrities React to Liam Payne’s Shocking Death
On Wednesday, shocking news broke about Liam Payne’s death at 31.
Celebrities took to social media to mourn his sudden passing.
Zedd wrote on X, “RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real…absolutely heartbreaking…"
Charlie Puth, who worked with Liam on a song called “Bedroom Floor,” wrote on his Instagram Story, “I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone…
“I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace. I am so sorry…” Charlie added.
Quavo, who was featured on Liam’s 2017 single “Strip That Down,” wrote, “Rest in paradise.”
Paris Hilton wrote, "So upsetting to hear the news of [Liam Payne] passing. Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. 🙏 RIP my friend."
Rapper Ty Dolla Sign revealed, "Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy. Ima miss u frfr."
TMZ reports Payne fell from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Sources say it happened around 5 p.m.
TMZ obtained photos of Liam’s body on the ground, which clearly show tattoos of a clock on his left forearm and a scorpion on his abdomen.
Earlier in the day, Liam reportedly smashed his laptop on the hotel lobby and had to be carried back to his room.
The singer was in Buenos Aires in support of fellow One Direction member Niall Horan, who played in Argentina earlier this month.