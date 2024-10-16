Neil Mockford/GC Images

On Wednesday, shocking news broke about Liam Payne’s death at 31.

Celebrities took to social media to mourn his sudden passing.

Zedd wrote on X, “RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real…absolutely heartbreaking…"

Charlie Puth, who worked with Liam on a song called “Bedroom Floor,” wrote on his Instagram Story, “I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone…

“I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace. I am so sorry…” Charlie added.

Quavo, who was featured on Liam’s 2017 single “Strip That Down,” wrote, “Rest in paradise.”

Paris Hilton wrote, "So upsetting to hear the news of [Liam Payne] passing. Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. 🙏 RIP my friend."

Rapper Ty Dolla Sign revealed, "Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy. Ima miss u frfr."

TMZ reports Payne fell from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Sources say it happened around 5 p.m.

TMZ obtained photos of Liam’s body on the ground, which clearly show tattoos of a clock on his left forearm and a scorpion on his abdomen.

Earlier in the day, Liam reportedly smashed his laptop on the hotel lobby and had to be carried back to his room.