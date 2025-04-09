Getty Images

“Teen Wolf” star Arden Cho, 39, is getting married!

On Tuesday, Cho announced her engagement to a mystery man.

Alongside a series of beach photos, she wrote on Instagram, “Spoiler alert: I said yes! 💍 Life’s wild, love is wilder. He fixes bones 🦴, I tell stories 🎬. He’s the calm to my chaos—the steady hand in my whirlwind life. Thank you for surprising me with the most magical night in my favorite place. 🌺 We found our way to forever, together. 3.31.25.”

Cho’s unnamed man popped the question with an oval diamond ring.

Cho dished on her beau’s proposal plans, writing, “Cut to: Me at the airport, low-key upset because he bailed on me to go through TSA PreCheck while I was stuck in the CLEAR line. Normally, he always wants to go together, so I was like, ‘Okay, I guess I’ll see you in the lounge? 🙄, weirdo.’”

She went on, “Turns out, he wasn’t being weird—he was nervously smuggling a ring through security like a dorky little spy, worried I’d spot it. (I was suspicious when he texted my friend about ‘her surprise birthday dinner,’ and now it all makes sense.) I was so sure he didn’t have a ring—glad to be wrong this time. Thank you for all the efforts, from baby and my friends.. I’m a lucky gal!”

Arden jokingly called her fiancé a “bad actor,” gushing, “I love him even more for it. ❤️”