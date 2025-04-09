Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News April 09, 2025

‘Teen Wolf’ Actress Arden Cho Engaged

“Teen Wolf” star Arden Cho, 39, is getting married!

On Tuesday, Cho announced her engagement to a mystery man.

Alongside a series of beach photos, she wrote on Instagram, “Spoiler alert: I said yes! 💍 Life’s wild, love is wilder. He fixes bones 🦴, I tell stories 🎬. He’s the calm to my chaos—the steady hand in my whirlwind life. Thank you for surprising me with the most magical night in my favorite place. 🌺 We found our way to forever, together. 3.31.25.”

Cho’s unnamed man popped the question with an oval diamond ring.

Cho dished on her beau’s proposal plans, writing, “Cut to: Me at the airport, low-key upset because he bailed on me to go through TSA PreCheck while I was stuck in the CLEAR line. Normally, he always wants to go together, so I was like, ‘Okay, I guess I’ll see you in the lounge? 🙄, weirdo.’”

She went on, “Turns out, he wasn’t being weird—he was nervously smuggling a ring through security like a dorky little spy, worried I’d spot it. (I was suspicious when he texted my friend about ‘her surprise birthday dinner,’ and now it all makes sense.) I was so sure he didn’t have a ring—glad to be wrong this time. Thank you for all the efforts, from baby and my friends.. I’m a lucky gal!”

Arden jokingly called her fiancé a “bad actor,” gushing, “I love him even more for it. ❤️”

It is unclear how long they have been dating. Arden has kept their relationship off the radar, not even posting about their relationship until now!

