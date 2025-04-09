TheImageDirect

Despite their ugly court battle with Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are managing to live their lives as normally as possible!

The two were photographed at an equestrian competition in South Salem, New York. Lively looked solemn dressed all in blue, standing with Reynolds and friends.

The sighting comes just as Blake’s hit with what could be another major blow to one of the key allegations in her lawsuit against Justin.

TheImageDirect

Lively’s “It Ends with Us” co-star Adam Mondschein is breaking his silence, denying her claims.

Mondschein, who was mentioned in Lively’s sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni as she described how uncomfortable it was shooting a scene in which her character Lily gives birth, has come out with his version of events, even saying he is willing to testify.

Mondschein, who played OBGYN Dr. Dunbar, remembered the day quite differently from Lively.

Lively recalled for the delivery scene she was pressured to “simulate full nudity, despite no mention of nudity for this scene in the script” and “felt forced into a compromise that she would be naked from below the chest down.”

The way Blake described it, “When the birth scene was filmed, the set was chaotic, crowded, and utterly lacking in standard industry protections for filming nude scenes — such as choregraphing the scene with an intimacy coordinator, having a signed nudity rider, or simply turning off the monitors so the scene was not broadcast to all crew on set.”

The docs state that Baldoni and fellow producer Jamey Heath “failed to close the set, allowing non-essential crew to pass through while Ms. Lively was mostly nude with her legs spread wide in stirrups and only a small piece of fabric covering her genitalia.”

The lawsuit continued, “Ms. Lively became even more alarmed when Mr. Baldoni introduced his ‘best friend’ to play the role of the OBGYN, when ordinarily, a small role of this nature would be filled by a local actor. Ms. Lively felt that the selection of Mr. Baldoni’s friend for this intimate role, in which the actor’s face and hands were in close proximity to her nearly nude genitalia for a birth scene, was invasive and humiliating.”

Mondschein told "Extra" in a statement, “I’m not going to speculate as to Ms. Lively’s motivations for mentioning me in the complaint,” adding, “Needless to say, my experience working with her is very different than the one she described in her lawsuit. Indeed, I was surprised to read her description of the scene.”

By his account, “Her costume included a full hospital gown, black shorts and torso-covering prosthetic to make her appear pregnant in addition to whatever personal garments she chose.”

The actor said the shoot was “entirely professional,” and that Blake “never complained… because nothing unusual or improper occurred.”

Adam, who has a Master of Fine Arts in Acting and many stage and screen credits, shared, "Ms. Lively’s insinuations regarding my qualifications are offensive, as my bonafides are easily searchable online."

Mondschein also sees himself as a “local hire.” He stated, “I was, in fact, a local hire (my wife and I are from New York and spend significant time there). As such, I, like any actor accepting that contract, was required to cover my own travel and living expenses in connection with the job.”

Ryan is returning fire, unleashing a new salvo in his war with Justin after requesting to be dismissed from the “This Ends with Us” director’s 400M defamation lawsuit.

In new court papers, Reynolds is doubling down on his allegations that Baldoni is a “predator” and demanding a judge dismiss Justin’s legal claims against him.

In the court docs, Reynolds’ team claimed, “The Opposition reveals something much worse than the FAC’s failure to state valid claims against Mr. Reynolds—stunningly, it confirms that only three of the Wayfarer Parties (Mr. Baldoni, Mr. Heath, and Wayfarer Studios LLC) have articulated any legal claim against Mr. Reynolds at all.”

The docs added, “...every Wayfarer Party asserted each claim against Mr. Reynolds, meaning that every Wayfarer Party (other than Mr. Baldoni) brought a federal lawsuit alleging at least on cause of action that they know they had no legal basis to assert. None of Mr. Sarowitz, Ms. Nathan, Ms. Abel, IEWUM, or TAG has a single cause of action against Mr. Reynolds that they even arguably possess. All of those “claims” should be dismissed, and Mr. Reynolds should be awarded his attorney’s fees and costs under applicable New York law.”

In court docs obtained by People magazine, Baldoni’s team recently claimed that Reynolds “pretends that the Wayfarer Parties’ First Amended Complaint (the 'FAC') fails to set forth any basis for his liability and that he merely acted as a supportive spouse. Not so. The FAC specifically alleges ample facts to support the Wayfarer Parties’ claims against him, based on both his direct actions and his liability as a co-conspirator."

Baldoni’s lawyers also noted that Reynolds shouldn’t get his attorneys’ fees recovered in the “extremely unlikely event” that he is dismissed.