Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Allman & Wife Marie King Split Again

Cher’s musician son Elijah Blue Allman and his wife Marie King appear to be over!

King filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

In the court docs obtained by People magazine, King listed their date of separation as March 31.

As part of the divorce, Marie is asking for $6,000 per month in temporary spousal support and possession of their 2017 Toyota Prius. However, if Allman wants to keep the car, she is requesting a $2,000 one-time payment and $500 per month in spousal support to “acquire a vehicle for her use.”

King is also requesting that Allman pay her attorney fees.

In a statement, Marie said, “We had a beautiful 13-year journey, filled with memories I’ll always cherish. I know we’ll remain friends, and Elijah will always hold a special place in my heart. As we turn the page to this next chapter, we kindly ask for privacy and truly appreciate your understanding."

In January 2024, Allman filed for divorce but then filed a motion a month later to dismiss the divorce “without prejudice” and it was granted by a judge.

The two have had their ups and downs over the years.

In 2023, King filed court papers claiming that Cher hired four men to abduct Allman from an NYC hotel room because Marie and Elijah were trying to reconcile and the singer was concerned about her son.

King claimed that one of the men told her Cher was the one who hired them.

Cher set the record straight, telling People, “That rumor is not true.”

Last year, Cher requested a temporary conservatorship for Elijah, citing mental health and substance abuse issues, but it was denied.

King objected to Cher’s conservatorship request in her own court filing. She wrote, “Elijah is a brilliant musical and conceptual artist and a king, thoughtful, and generous man. He is the love of my life and I absolutely adore him. He is also a recovering drug addict and alcoholic.”