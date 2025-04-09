Olivia Munn Gushes John Mulaney ‘Can Do It All’ While on Daddy Duty (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Olivia Munn sparkled on the red carpet at the NYC premiere of “Your Friends and Neighbors” on Tuesday night.

“Extra” spoke with Olivia, who praised her husband John Mulaney for taking care of their two kids in L.A. while she’s away doing press.

Mulaney is doing double duty, since he’s also working on his Netflix show.

Olivia shared, “He's doing great. He just sent me a video of himself and my son Malcolm with him on set today and Malcolm loves his dad so much. It's such a sweet dynamic.”

“He can do it all! He has the bandwidth,” Olivia gushed. “It is truly amazing. He has the bandwidth to, like, do a live weekly show on Netflix, live globally, take my son to school in the morning, and read scripts and he developed a show and he, like, sold a show… He always has energy, and he comes home and he still, like, wants to unwind by watching a Korean drama with my mom, like, I'm not kidding you, like, he has so much energy.”

Has John seen “Your Friends & Neighbors” yet?

Munn answered, “I don't think that he's seen it yet. I have to ask him because… I've been doing press nonstop and he's doing his Netflix show and he's got the babies, so there are days where we just text, where [we] can't even get each other on the phone, so I don't think that he has seen it yet.”

When Olivia is home, she has Malcom watch John on TV! She commented, “When it's live on Wednesdays, I put that on TV and sometimes I'm like, ‘Maybe he won't [want to], so I'll turn it off, and he says, ‘No, no no. I want to watch Daddy.' So he won't watch it, but he likes hearing his voice in the background.”

Olivia also talked about taking on the role of Sam Levitt in “Your Friends & Neighbors" and what drew her to the project.

She said, “A couple of things. It was so flattering when I got the call that there's this Apple TV show, which already you're like, ‘Apple does really great stuff,’ and they go, ‘It's Jonathan Tropper.’ I love his work, it's an amazing novel, Jon Hamm... It was just, like, this trifecta at the beginning, and when they said that they had this role for me in mind and they hadn't cast anyone else yet besides Jon and they're like, ‘It's yours if you want it,’ and, like, that alone… just perked me up and I was like, ‘Okay… let me sit down and read this.’ And I just love the world so much. I love watching, like, people with so much wealth and power crumble.”

Munn dished, “My character's on the precipice of losing everything and Jon is as well, and I love that dynamic. I love that we're watching both of them just crumble.”

Olivia also weighed in on the love scenes in the show, admitting she had some nerves about her scars from cancer surgeries.

She revealed, “The dynamic between my character and Jon Hamm's character is a very sexual dynamic. That's what they are bonded by. That is what the basis of the relationship is. So it's really important that we are showing that, and I wanted to be realistic and believable and to leave, like, nothing hidden, in a way, and not feel like I'm hiding behind anything.”

Munn continued, “But I was nervous because I have scars. I have scars from my double mastectomy. I have scars from lymph node dissection. I have scars from having an oopherectomy/hysterectomy. So like, it's not just like in one little spot here and there. And then I sat and I spoke with Jonathan Tropper about it, talked to Jon Hamm about it, our intimacy coordinator, and by talking it out, I realized that I was more insecure before I had the double mastectomy.”

She emphasized, “I'm so proud of my body for getting me through this, and Jonathan Topper and Jon, they're wonderful people, like, really wonderful people, and there was a lot of empathy and compassion and I felt so protected and so seen and taken care of.”

While Olivia’s scars aren’t actually visible in the show, they are in her SKIMS campaign — and that is why she wanted to do it, to help others!