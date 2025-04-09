Jax Taylor on Son’s Autism Diagnosis & Why He’ll Never Get Married Again (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jax Taylor is confronting his demons in “The Valley” Season 2.

“Extra” spoke with Jax, who admitted that the upcoming season is embarrassing for him personally after the worst year of his life.

Expressing his “disappointment,” Taylor said, “Watching back how bad I was how rock bottom I was how I treated people, especially Brittany, I was literally hanging on by a thread… This by far was the worst year of my life… The fact that I am standing right now is a blessing.”

He noted, “The show was shot a year ago. I am in a very, very different place now. That place, 132 days sober.”

As for how he felt about the first episode of the new season, Taylor said, “I decided to take some ownership and see how I acted and… I started crying the first five minutes in. I don't know who that person is. It was a shell of a human being. I was disgusted, I look sick, I look angry, I look depressed… I've gone through a divorce. I've gone through rehab twice, I've gone through AA, therapy, losing friends, bipolar, PTSD, OCD, you know, losing my house, like almost losing my child.”

Jax opened up about how his son Cruz kept him going amid his darkest days. He shared, “My kid, he is my sole force, my driving force to being here today. That little boy is my angel. I love him more than anything in the world…

“When I was at my darkest moment, which was a lot, there was times I just didn't want to be here. I didn't want to be here. I want to throw in the towel and be like, ‘Nobody will care if I'm gone. I’ve literally destroyed a lot of relationships, friendships, I've destroyed my marriage. Who cares? Let’s just go. We call it a day.’ You know what I'm saying?

“But then I thought, I'm like, ‘Listen, my son's going to grow up one day and he's going to not have a father And I just could not be that selfish… I just really, really want my son grow up one day knowing that his dad had a problem and he fixed it and he rose above and he's a good man now.”

While he is focused on being a good father, Jax admitted that he was a bad husband to Brittany Cartwright, who filed for divorce in August.

He said, “I'm just not a good husband and Brittany deserves so much better.”

According to Jax, divorce was what was best for them, saying, “Absolutely. I think regardless of all this we would have separated anyway… the stuff that happened, which you'll see… too much toxicity and there was too much hurt and there was too much anger and you'll see as the season plays out.”

So where do the couple stand now? He answered, “It is day by day right now… I want to be amicable for our son. I want Brittany and I to put this aside for the most part and be like, our son is our priority, our son deserves two loving parents to be with him all the time, and even if we're not together, he needs to know."

He went on, “In fact I was texting her just now, 'Are we going to have Easter?' I want to keep certain things as a family, Mother's Day, Easter. We need to put our stuff aside and we need to be there for our son.”

His son Cruz, almost 4 years old, was diagnosed with autism.

Taylor noted, “We've known for a while… Brittany and I have been going back and forth on how we wanted to tell everybody. My little boy is amazing. He's so beautiful. He's so delicious. He's such a smart individual you know, but he's obviously got some issues with autism… I want to be affiliated with autism for the rest of my life. I want to be in charities. I want to be whatever I can do to spread awareness to help financially, physically, mental. I want to be a part of it all. I feel like this is a sign from somebody that I need to be a part of this world and I want to help out other parents. I want to meet other parents.”

While it’s tough, Jax pointed out, “When you see other kids… progressing a little bit further than your son and you're like ‘Why aren't they understanding?’ It can be a little frustrating, but I know he'll get there. He's just taking a little longer.”

His son is his priority, so dating is not something Jax is interested in right now. He explained, “Of course I'm going to date again someday, but one thing I know I will never get married again, that's for sure.”