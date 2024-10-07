Instagram

“The Bachelorette” alum Clare Crawley is now legally married to Ryan Dawkins!

On Sunday, Clare announced that they finally got a marriage license, a year after their wedding ceremony.

Last year, the two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Sacramento, California, but never filed the paperwork.

She explained on Instagram, “When Ryan and I started planning our wedding in 2023 one of the most important parts was for my mom to be able to witness us get married. She has late stage dementia, so our time is limited and precious. But just as soon as we started planning it, she got really really sick to the point where she might not make it through. So without skipping a beat we threw all the plans to the wind and within the week my amazing event planning husband pulled together the most perfect intimate ceremony. It was truly perfect in every way and my beautiful mother was able to see us on our wedding day. I truly couldn’t have asked for anything more special.”

Then life got busy for the couple, who became parents after welcoming daughter Rowen via surrogate.

She wrote, “Soon after that, we found out we were having our miracle Rowen and closing on our dream house all within the next few months, and life got crazy! I prayed every day that my strong mama would be able to somehow hang on to see ME become a mama, and Rowen could meet her namesake. It felt like a miracle when that happened. Cut to now- my mama is still holding on strong. ❤️”

They are now settled with marriage and parenthood. Crawley noted, “It wasn’t until a few months ago though Ryan and I realized within the craziness of the year, we never got our actual marriage license! 🤣 We decided since the first ceremony was so sentimental and perfect, that we would just have a blast getting our actual marriage license and make it the most fun love filled day ever!”

The pair got married again in Las Vegas. She shared, “We did Pink Cadillac, Little White Chapel, and obviously Elvis was our officiant!! We had the time of our lives and your girl is OFICIALLY Mrs. Dawkins! ❤️”