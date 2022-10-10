‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Clare Crawley Engaged to Ryan Dawkins

Instagram

“The Bachelorette” alum Clare Crawley is ready to get serious with boyfriend Ryan Dawkins!

Over the weekend, Dawkins popped the question to Crawley in Las Vegas.

A source told DailyMail.com, “He proposed to Clare and she said yes right away, she was very excited. Her smile lit up the night sky, it was very sweet.”

Claire confirmed her engagement on Monday. Along with a proposal pic, she wrote on Instagram, "He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together! The easiest YES of my life ❤️."

The news comes just a few weeks after the pair made it Instagram official .

Along with a video of them kissing and laughing in a car, she wrote on Instagram, “Him.”

She also called Ryan her “perfect match.”

It looks like Clare and Ryan might have been dating for a year since she pinned a comment, which read, “Finally. A year later and y'all are still so f**king cute."

Earlier this year, Clare was recently linked to “The Bachelorette” alum Blake Monar after they spent time together in Indiana.

In a post, she wrote on Instagram, “Went for business, left with the most unexpected remarkable memories! Indy, you were truly beautiful and exactly what my soul needed.”

In the video, Clare and Blake are seen bowling, playing with his niece and nephew, as well as shopping together.

Clare was previously engaged to Dale Moss, but they called it quits last year.

In 2018, Clare got engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard during an episode of “The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All”! Months after the surprise engagement, they called it off.

The pair released a joint statement on Instagram, writing, “We understand A lot of you have been asking about our relationship since the show, and we wanted to thank you all for the love and respect as we navigated it in real life off camera.”