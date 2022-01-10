Is Clare Crawley Dating ‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Blake Monar?

Getty Images

Romance rumors are swirling about former “The Bachelorette” star Clare Crawley, 40, and Blake Monar, 32, who appeared on her season of the ABC hit.

Over the weekend, Clare posted a video montage of her trip to Indiana that included her spending time with Blake.

She captioned the Instagram post, “Went for business, left with the most unexpected remarkable memories! Indy, you were truly beautiful and exactly what my soul needed.”

In the video, Clare and Blake are seen bowling, playing with his niece and nephew, as well as shopping together.

A fan responded to Clare’s posting, calling Blake “the sweetest person.” Clare agreed, writing, “He truly is.”

Blake also shared an Instagram Story of himself wrapping his arms around Clare. He wrote, “How's walking on black ice with a grown man hanging on your back @clarecrawley?”

Blake was sent home in the second week of Claire’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

Clare is fresh off her split with Dale Moss, who got the final rose on her season.

In October, Clare opened up on the split, telling Jana Kramer on her “Whine Down with Jana Kramer” podcast, “It's the deep pain of — this is the one that gets me — like, how do you say goodbye to somebody you never wanted to walk away from? You're having to say goodbye to somebody you don't want to be saying goodbye to, you have to walk away from somebody you don't want to walk away from. It's hard, it's painful."

“The juxtaposition of... not wanting somebody to walk away but gladly holding the door for them because they want to walk away,” Clare added. “I'll never do that again. If you want to walk away from me, I'll fight to the death to do what it takes to have a successful, thriving, great relationship."