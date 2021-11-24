Clare Crawley Is Reportedly Low-Key Dating Jeff Dye

Getty Images

It looks like Clare Crawley, 40, has moved on from Dale Moss and is now casually dating comedian Jeff Dye.

A source tells Us Weekly, “She was set up with Jeff since they have mutual friends. Clare agreed to go on the date because she thought he was handsome.” The insider said Dye, 38, was “into” the former Bachelorette, too.

“They went on a date [to] a Lakers game early November,” the source said, adding they later “met for coffee” in San Diego while he was there doing some comedy shows.

Despite what sounds like the great start to a romance, the insider says, “They live in two different cities, so it’s nothing serious.”

Meanwhile, a second source tells the mag, “They’re just friends.”

The rumored romance comes on the heels of Clare’s second split with Dale in September. At the time, she posted, “I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want. What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I’m going through a lot with healing from my recent [breast implant removal] surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now. So my energy is focused on grieving, healing, and being present at home here in Sacramento while trying to share and help others going through similar life experiences as I’m sharing today.”

An insider tells Us Weekly that Crawley has “completely moved on from Dale.”