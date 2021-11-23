Hannah Brown’s Legit Reason for Revealing Secret Peter Weber Hookup

ABC Television

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with “The Bachelorette” alum Hannah Brown, who is promoting her new book “God Bless This Mess.”

During their chat, Hannah revealed why she wrote about hooking up with her ex Peter Weber while his season of “The Bachelor” was airing.

She said, “The reason I decided to put that in the book was not just to have people write articles about it... A lot of girls [have had] similar situations... I didn’t really feel the need to tell everyone what I was gonna put in the book first because there’s a bigger message. I hope when people read it they… relate to situations they’ve had in the past as well.”

Hannah teased that people will be “really shocked to hear some of the things.”

Brown went down memory lane, recalling her sex-positive conversation with Luke Parker, who she eventually sent home on “The Bachelorette.” She said, “I am proud of being honest and standing up for myself in a moment where I felt like somebody was trying to make me feel shame... I think there were a lot of emotions that also came out at the same time, but I think I am really proud of that moment and how it helped a lot of people.”

Another topic of conversation in the book is Tyler Cameron, who she asked out after her broken engagement with Jed Wyatt. Though they sparked reconciliation rumors in the past, Hannah noted that they “needed to create that space to be able to move on.”

As for this season of “The Bachelorette” with Michelle Young, Brown admitted she hasn’t been watching. She explained, “I’ve been trying to move on with my life,” adding, “[The show] brings up all those feelings good and bad.”

Hannah is rooting for Michelle, though!

Hannah weighed in on fellow “The Bachelorette” couple Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark, who just called it quits. Along with hoping the couple has “private time to heal,” she said, “Just makes my heart go out to them because I know how hard it is to have such a public breakup.”

While Brown didn’t find love with Tyler, Jed, or Peter, she is now in a relationship with Adam Woolard, who she met on a dating app! She gushed, “He’s incredible and he’s been such a cheerleader and somebody that I admire... I know he feels the same about me... Even all this mess and things I talk about in the book has led me to a really amazing guy.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” champ also showed some love for new winner Iman Shumpert, who was her “favorite person to watch.”