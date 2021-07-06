Are Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Engaged Again?

Six months after calling it quits, “The Bachelorette” alums Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are reportedly engaged again!

A source told Us Weekly, “They’re engaged but still are working on building a solid relationship. They’ve discussed future plans but aren’t necessarily wedding planning. They aren’t rushing to tie the knot.”

“They’re still working on some issues they have to overcome but it’s not like they make it known,” the insider claimed. “They’re more private when it comes to their issues. The good thing is that they’re happy together and enjoying this time as an engaged couple. They love each other very much and care for each other.”

In April, Clare sparked rumors that they were engaged again. In an Instagram Story, she was spotted wearing a huge diamond sparkler while enjoying some juice and crackers.

The pair spent the Fourth of July together in NYC, where he owns a home. Along with a pic, Dale wrote, “One for the books! Sending y’all love this 4th of July Holiday !”

The source pointed out, “They have plans to travel this summer. She still has her home in Sacramento. Sacramento will always be home to her and she’ll be in California a lot still since she still takes care of her mom and her sisters live there.”

In January, Dale confirmed their split on Instagram. He wrote, “I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.”

The following month, it looked like they were back together! TMZ reported they were spotted spending time together at Nokomo’s Sunset Hut in Nokomis, Florida.

While the two weren’t seen holding hands, they hugged a few times, according to eyewitnesses.