Dale Moss Confirms Split with Bachelorette Clare Crawley

ABC

After a whirlwind romance on “The Bachelorette,” Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are going their separate ways.

Dale confirmed his split with Clare on Instagram Stories, writing, “I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.”

He continued, “We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

Instagram

Before Dale announced the split, source told “Extra” they had been talking about breaking up for weeks, but were trying to make it work.

Meanwhile, insiders told “E! News,” “Clare and Dale have been fighting a lot recently. They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences. Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom. It’s been very tense recently between them.”

The source added that Dale “feels like he’s rushing into something he’s unsure about,” adding, “They are both still getting to know each other and figuring it all out. They’ve decided to take some time apart for now... They are still figuring out the logistics of their relationship and if they will stay together.”

TMZ also reported that Dale broke it off with Clare over the weekend.

Clare last posted a photo with Dale on January 9 as they posed for a romantic shot in La Jolla. She wrote, “Let’s never leave.” He shared a video of them jamming out in the car on January 5.

Back in October, Clare recalled meeting Dale for the first time. She told “Extra,” “I’m airing out my pits, I’m like, ‘What is happening here…?’ I’ve never felt anything like that in my life.”

She went on, “I’ll tell you what, coming hot off six months of being alone in a pandemic, that hug was good, that was a good hug.” Watch the interview!

Clare surprised “Bachelorette” fans when she left Season 16 early after falling for Dale. The pair got engaged on the show.