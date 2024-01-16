Instagram

Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins are the proud parents of a baby girl!

The “Bachelorette” alum, 42, took to Instagram Stories to announce the arrival of their daughter via surrogate.

Clare included a photo of herself hugging Dawkins and wrote, “She’s here! Healthy + Beyond Loved. Dream come true.”

The couple revealed they had a baby on the way back in July with a video of her hanging up a onesie on a clothesline and giving Dawkins a kiss.

Crawley posted on Instagram at the time, “Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024. This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in!”

She went on, “This is one journey that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point. I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us… Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!”

This is Clare’s first child and Ryan’s third. He’s also the father of two daughters from a previous relationship.