ClareCrawley/Instagram

Clare Crawley is on her way to parenthood.

“The Bachelorette” star announced Wednesday she and husband Ryan Dawkins are expecting their first baby via a surrogate.

In a creative reveal video posted to Instagram, Crawley is seen taking a basket of laundry out to dry, then as she kisses Dawkins, the camera pans out to reveal a baby’s onesie from the clothes that are hanging.

As it zooms in on the onesie, it says, “Worth the wait.”

“Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!! ✨” began the caption alongside the video.

“This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all!

“This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point. I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen! ✨

“Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!”

Claire is currently a stepmom to Dawkins’ two daughters, ages 8 and 11. She addressed what the role means to her via social media in February.

“My husband has children. That makes me a step parent now to them and they are incredibly special to me. they count.”