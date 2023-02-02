Instagram

“The Bachelorette” alum Clare Crawley, 41, is a married woman!

On Wednesday, Crawley tied the knot with Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins in Sacramento, California.

She told People magazine, “If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn't change a thing! Happiest day of my life hands down!"

Crawley wore a wedding dress from Flares Bridal.

Just a few days ago, Clare revealed that her wedding dress was stolen from her car.

She wrote on Instagram, “In the moment, I was like 'Ughhhhh, what do I do?' And I thought, 'It's okay. It's about the moment and what we're celebrating. I can wear anything, and I'll be happy that we're getting married.'"

In October, Clare broke the news of their engagement.

Alongside a proposal pic, she wrote on Instagram, "He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together! The easiest YES of my life ❤️."

She gushed to People, “I am over the moon! This was the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago. It's just been a serious journey, and Ryan has been by my side since the very beginning."

The couple had been dating since 2021 and became Instagram official last year.