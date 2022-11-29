‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Kendall Long Engaged to Mitch Sage

“The Bachelor” alum Kendall Long is leveling up in her relationship with boyfriend Mitch Sage!

On Tuesday, Long announced their engagement on Instagram.

Along with a series of photos, she wrote, “We’re engaged. It’s always been a HECK YES with you Mitch.”

Of her new fiancé, Kendall gushed, “I love your brain, I love your family, I pretty much just love every single thing about you!”

Kendall revealed that they were going to move to Germany.

Long ended her post with a message to Mitch with, “I’ve heard love explained to me by my parents and was scared I would never experience something so wonderful. But with you, love is so much better than I could have ever imagined it to be. I feel so lucky and I can’t wait to officially be a Sagely.”

Based on her Instagram, it looks like the couple celebrated their engagement with friends and family near a pool in a backyard.

The engagement comes seven months after Kendall went public with their relationship.

Along with posting some couple-y pics, she wrote on Instagram, “By the way, I’m in love 🥰 And just like our relationship, these pictures get progressively weirder 😉💕.”

Kendall appeared on the 22nd season of “The Bachelor,” but was eliminated by Arie Luyendyk Jr. in the 9th week. She would then join “Bachelor in Paradise” in the fifth and seventh season.

Long was previously in a relationship with Joe Amabile, who she met on the fifth season of “Bachelor in Paradise.” They split in 2020.