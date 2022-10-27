Getty Images

“Bachelor in Paradise” couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are officially married!

On Thursday, the couple tied the knot at City Hall in New York City.

The pair told People magazine, “We have always known marriage was in our future, it just looked a little bit different than we expected.”

Joe and Serena are still planning to have a “big wedding next fall.”

With their relationship being “so public,” they wanted a “private moment” with just the two of them.

Natasha Parker was the lucky witness to see their “special and intimate” I dos.

They said, “[Natasha] has seen our relationship from the very beginning."

“We can't wait to celebrate with all of our family and friends next year at our wedding,” they went on, “because who doesn't want to marry the love of their life twice?"

Serena and Joe also posted video from their courthouse nuptials on Instagram. They wrote on Instagram, “JUST MARRIED !! We are still having a wedding this September but who doesn’t want to get married twice!”

Joe popped the question to Serena on the seventh season of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Joe and Serena after the season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

When asked about their future plans, Serena said, "We definitely want marriage, we want the house, we want the kids. That's all gonna come for us."

Serena admitted that it would have been a "dealbreaker" if they didn't agree on kids.

Joe revealed that he wanted to keep "the kid count at two," which Serena thought was reasonable.

They just held an engagement party in her hometown of Toronto in August.