How Many ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Got Engaged?!

Love was in the air on Tuesday night’s “Bachelor in Paradise” finale!

Three couples got engaged by the end of the show, including Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt , Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, and Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn.

The episode saw many breakups, but these couples kept moving forward with trips to the fantasy suite and saying “I love you” to each other.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Joe, who got a surprise visit from his ex-fiancée Kendall Long. She came back for closure before he popped the question to Serena.

Kendall told Joe, “I’m really excited for you and Serena, and I felt like I couldn’t leave the [show] without fully, like, expressing that to you.” Ultimately they agreed they would always care for each other and left on good terms.

Joe later told Serena about Kendall’s visit, saying, “If anything, it just made me more confident in how much that I do love you.”

He went on, “We have definitely had our speed bumps along the way, but the way you’ve handled it shows me what a kind of loving person you are… At this point, I don’t see myself not wanting to wake up with you by my side. When I think about forever, you know, that’s scary. And I think about it with you and I don’t know, it feels right… Serena Pitt, I love you very much. Will you marry me?”

Serena said yes, and told him, “The two most logical people on this beach just followed their hearts and got engaged! I love you!”

Kenny was equally romantic in his beach proposal, telling Mari, “As soon as you came down the stairs and through the gates of ‘Paradise,’ I honestly was blown away about how beautiful you were. You know, I don’t if it was love at first sight, but it was definitely something — something I’ve never felt before."

He added, "At the end of the day, we did go through a lot of real-life relationship stuff, and we were tested like no other couple in ‘Paradise,’ I think… I’m shaking. Mari, I am f—king so in love with you. And I literally, like, I can’t see my life without you. You’re such an amazing woman that you’ve changed my whole outlook on life… Mari Pepin, will you marry me?” He also got a yes!

As for Riley and Maurissa, he tried to fake her out!

She started off by laying her feelings bare, saying, “You showed me what a real man is. You showed me literally everything I’ve dreamed of my whole life.”

He told her, “I’ve gone from city to city, from state to state and now from country to country in search of something very special. The difficult thing about what I’m searching for is that it’s not something that you can always see. It’s the feeling of my heart beating fast, it’s the feeling of butterflies in my stomach, it’s the feeling of goosebumps on my arms, and I know that that feeling is love. See, Maurissa, I love you, and I’ve loved you since our very first date… but I just need to be sure.”