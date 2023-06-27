‘Bachelor Happy Hour’ Podcast Returns with New Hosts Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt

Getty Images

Get your glasses ready, because the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast is back!

“Bachelor in Paradise” Season 7 newlyweds Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are the new hosts of the podcast known for connecting fans to all things Bachelor Nation.

In the new episodes, streaming now on iHeart Podcast Network, Joe and Serena will go behind the cameras of “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” and “The Golden Bachelor” with both current and former cast members.

“We are so excited to be the new hosts of ‘Bachelor Happy Hour’!” Joe and Serena said. “We both love podcasting, and getting the opportunity to work together on a podcast about the show we fell in love on is incredibly special to us. The fans have been so supportive of our journey, and we hope they welcome us with open arms — we have big shoes to fill.”

The couple added that they are excited to have another way “to connect with fans,” and to be able to share more about their on- and off-screen experiences, in addition to “recapping the show alongside our Bachelor Nation friends who share their own love stories!”

A bonus episode will release Thursday featuring an exclusive first interview with Brayden, who received “Bachelorette” Charity Lawson’s First Impression Rose on Monday’s premiere.