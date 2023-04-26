Getty Images

“The Bachelorette” alum Becca Kufrin, 33, has a baby on the way!

On Wednesday, Becca announced that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Thomas Jacobs.

Alongside a montage, she wrote on Instagram, “Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back - mom & dad.”

The montage included pics of Becca and Thomas with their two dogs.

The news comes six months after Thomas popped the question to Becca while they were at the beach in Ojai, California.

Becca told People magazine, “The thought, care and excitement that he put behind his proposal meant the world to me. He prepped for weeks to get it ready. Apparently he took pictures of the ring with me in the background and was able to show it to most of our friends and family beforehand so most felt included. It was so cute to see him in that moment. But I never thought he’d actually propose after I just got done stabbing a pumpkin and had pumpkin guts under my fingernails!”

She added, “We are so excited! It’s time we can finally start wedding planning.”

Becca was the first to propose in late May of 2022.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Becca after her proposal. She shared, “It just came to fruition… I knew he was also planning something and he still wants to propose, so I didn’t want to take away from that… but I was like, ‘I wonder if he is going to beat me to the punch?’” She added, “I didn’t get down on one knee but asked him to marry me on May 15.”

Becca also revealed some of the negative responses she got from haters after the engagement. “There has been some comments of people saying, ‘That’s not right’ or ‘She’s desperate’… Logically, that thought process doesn’t make sense to me, so I just tune them out, I just tune all the haters out… I knew from a public standpoint people were going to be like, ‘What the heck? That’s so different.’”