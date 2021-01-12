Rachel Lindsay & Becca Kufrin Sound-Off on Bachelor Matt James, Queen Victoria, and More

ABC

“Extra’s” resident Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and her “Bachelor Happy Hour” co-host Becca Kufrin are breaking down Matt James’ latest episode of “The Bachelor.”

The ladies both spoke to Matt before the season started, and Rachel asked Becca if she thinks he’s changed. “I feel like he has grown astronomically,” she said, adding, “I know we’ve only seen two episodes, but I can’t wait to see the rest of the episodes to see just how much he’s grown during this process.”

Last night, Matt went on individual dates with Bri and Sara. Becca said, “The date with him and Bri seemed so much on the same level.”

Meanwhile, everyone is talking about Queen Victoria. Rachel insisted, “I have never been more convinced that she is an actress.” Victoria was even fighting with Marylynn.

Becca shared, “For me, it’s one thing if you’re going to come on the show and have this big personality or maybe try to be the villain or make a name for yourself. It’s another thing when you’re just rude and malicious to other people.”

ABC

And then there was the big group date. Rachel said, “I absolutely loved this group date, and then there was the group date… The second half of it… ‘The Hunger Games.’ I love a good competition. They got down and dirty.”

Becca added, “Rachel, as I was watching this date, my third-grade self is coming out… Watching this with the girls in their wedding dresses paint flying everywhere — I would’ve loved it.”