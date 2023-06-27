‘Bachelor’ Alum Hannah Godwin Talks Planning Her Dream Wedding (Exclusive)

The countdown is on to “Bachelor Nation’s” Hannah Godwin’s August wedding to Dylan Barbour!

Hannah, who is in full wedding-prep mode, recently spoke with “Extra” about all the planning and excitement surrounding her special day.

“It’s just been really exciting that I’m going to get to combine my and Dylan’s friend groups because he’s from California and I’m from Alabama, so we just can’t wait.”

While Hannah is keeping tight-lipped about the exact location for her destination wedding, we do know this bash isn’t just a one-day kind of thing.

“Each day kind of has its own theme, which is kind of fun and different, versus like it feeling all the same.”

Hannah’s three-day Vegas bachelorette party was also fun and different! She told “Extra” that she and her friends went “full bachelorette-cheesy.”

“We had all of these themes really picked out and everybody understood the assignment with their outfits for each theme. It was adorable,” Hannah said.

“The first night it was Bride and Groom, so I dressed, like, fully bridal with the veil and, like, even little white gloves and a little white minidress. And then they all wore cute blazers, and they had my fiancé’s face on cutout so, like, they would hold that up. The second night was Champagne Sparkles. Everybody just wore sparkles. And then the third day we did Barbie Day.”

As for what Hannah will be wearing when she walks down the aisle, she says she found the perfect dress.

“I actually got to design it with Pronovias in Barcelona, and it was fun,” Hannah said.

The YouTube influencer added she found herself surprised at how instant the choice was for her.

“I had tried on a few different silhouettes. And I was shocked at how clear it was for me, because I am typically more indecisive. But it became really clear really quickly, like, I think, like, an hour, and I was like, ‘Oh, this was it.’”

With the location and bridal gown all set, Hannah can now focus on her self-care routines for game day.

“I've been doing a lot of like lymphatic drainage for skin, incorporating, like, collagen into my water and just really making sure I get a lot of sleep and having a good routine,” said Hannah.

“And I've been focusing on having a really bright smile using the Colgate Optic White ComfortFit LED teeth whitening kit which removes 10 years of stains in just 3 days when used as directed and it's been a game changer. I know I'm going to be smiling all day in different lighting taking photos, and I know that my teeth are going to look good.”

As for post-wedding plans? While Hannah says she and Dylan do plan on having a family one day, don’t expect a baby shower anytime soon.

“We love to chat about it all the time. Like, I just think he would be the most awesome dad ever. But I'm not seeing it super soon in our future. I think we want to be married and kind of embrace that for a while.”

In addition to planning her dream wedding, Hannah is currently busy with her lifestyle brand and YouTube channel, where she gives fans an inside look at fun moments in her life, like the time she was at Barcelona Fashion week.