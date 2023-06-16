Bachelor Nation’s Kelley Flanagan Makes It Instagram Official with New BF

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kelley Flanagan is putting her romance on display!

“The Bachelor” alum just went Instagram official with her new boyfriend Ari Raptis, making it clear she’s moving on from Peter Weber.

A source told People magazine how Kelley and Ari met, sharing, “They met officially at a mutual friend’s wedding in Mykonos, Greece, last summer and rekindled recently. They’ve been together for a couple months now. He’s also Greek, and her Greek mother is thrilled to keep the Greek tradition going!”

Kelley’s mom Connie also gave her blessing in the comments, calling Ari the “guy of my dreams for my daughter.”

“Greek, Greek, Greek! What else can I ask for!” she wrote. “He’s a dreamboat! That’s my generation describing one great catch! Go get him Kelley! We’re all behind you!”

Bachelor Nation also approved in the comments. Madison Prewett wrote, “Yesssss my girl!!!!!!!!!!!!” and Kendall Long shared, “Congratulations love!!😍🔥”

Victoria Fuller added, “love this sm🥹❤️” and Vanessa Grimaldi commented, “Love love love.”

According to People, Raptis is a businessman and serves as CEO of the cannabis distribution company Talaria, the direct-to-consumer cannabis delivery company MellyGo, and the secure armor transit company National Secure Transport.

The news comes after Kelley’s latest split with Pete Weber.

The reality stars met on Season 24 of “The Bachelor.”

Weber and Flanagan started their romance on Season 24 of “The Bachelor.”

Kelley finished fifth, while Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss.

His relationship with Hannah didn’t last, and they split before appearing on the “After the Final Rose” special. He briefly dated runner-up Madi Prewett after his split with Hannah.

Months later, in spring of 2020, Pete rekindled his romance with Kelley and they were on-again, off-again since then.