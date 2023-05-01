Instagram

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are over after three years of dating.

The former Bachelor confirmed the news at a beauty convention in Calgary, Canada.

In an Instagram video posted by @beautybybcanada, Peter jokes that the first thing he notices about a woman is her eyebrows and legs.

A woman in the video tells all the ladies watching, “I’ll do your brows,” and points out a nearby colleague, who “will make your legs hair-free,” saying this is for Pete’s “future wife.”

Weber adds, “I’ve still gotta find her.”

The woman goes on to say, “Ladies, he’s still single. He’s in Calgary,” and Pilot Pete replies, “I am. First time here.”

A source also confirmed to Us Weekly that Pete and Kelley broke up.

Weber and Flanagan started their romance on Season 24 of “The Bachelor.”

During the taping, Kelley finished fifth, while Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss.

His relationship with Hannah didn’t last and they split before appearing on the “After the Final Rose” special. He briefly dated runner up Madi Prewett after his split from Hannah.