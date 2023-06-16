Getty Images

Singer Hayley Kiyoko and “The Bachelor” alum Becca Tilley are opening up about the moment they made their relationship public.

After years of dating rumors, the two confirmed their dating status with a music video in 2022.

In the music video for Hayley’s song “For the Girls,” Kiyoko plays the lead of a “Bachelor” parody, even handing out roses to beautiful female contestants.

The video ends with Hayley and Becca locking eyes after she comes out of a limo.

The couple stopped by “Off the Vine” with Kaitlyn Bristowe" from PodcastOne and spoke about the idea behind the video.

Hayley recalled, “I was trying to figure out what to do for my music video “For the Girls.” I didn’t have much of a budget. I needed to do something that is cheap, and she thought, why don’t you do The Bachelor,’ you love ‘The Bachelor’… As we were planning it, correct me if I’m wrong, planning it we talked about what if you came out of the limo at the end.”

Becca originally wanted to play the role of “drunk girl,” but an actress got the job.

Tilley added, “So I said, ‘Ok, I guess I’ll come out of the limo at the end.’”

Hayley said, “She was kind if bummed, she was like, ‘I’ve already come out of the limo.’” Becca quipped, “Twice.” Kiyoko added, “I said, ‘I know but this is like third times a charm. The weight is different.’”

After the video came out, Kiyoko said in a statement, “‘For the Girls’ is an anthem celebrating that love, highlighting our strength, beauty, and vulnerability. The music video is meant to reflect that celebration with a sense of humor and an expansive take on whose romantic story gets told.”

Kiyoko, who also directed the music video, added, “Being surrounded by queer people of many different gender identities and making art that feels relevant to us was the greatest gift. It was a reminder of how resilient this community is and how strong and confident we feel being our authentic selves together. No matter how you identify or who you love, I hope this summer bop makes you feel sexy and empowered.”