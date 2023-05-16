Bachelor Nation’s Sydney Lotuaco & Nick Wehby Are Married

Instagram

Sydney Lotuaco and Nick Wehby are officially married!

Lotuaco announced the happy news on Instagram with her wedding photos, writing, “I’ll never be over it! Prepare to be spammed 👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏼‍♂️ Thank you to everyone who made our dream wedding possible!”

The reality star shared a wedding video too, dropping in the comments, “I’ve watched this one thousand times 🥹.”

Wehby posted, “I actually don’t know what to say. I’d love to come up with something funny to say but I’m at a loss. Thank you to everyone who made the journey, and even those who couldn’t, we still felt you.”

The bride walked down the aisle in an Anne Barge gown with a sweetheart neckline and gorgeous train paired with Verstolo jewelry and Bella Belle shoes, while the groom wore a sharp tux from Studio Suits.

Bachelor Nation took to the comments to congratulate the couple.

Tayshia Adams wrote, “BEST WEDDING!!!!!!🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾😘🤍🤍🤍” and Serena Pitt shared, “So beautiful!! Congrats :)”

Hannah Godwin added, “So so beautiful! 🤍🤍🤍🥂 congrats guys!” and Amanda Stanton agreed, “So beautiful 😍🥺 congratulations!!”

Sydney shot to fame on Season 23 of “The Bachelor” with Colton Underwood. She quit in the sixth week. The professional dancer returned to the franchise to appear on Season 6 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

While she didn’t find love on either show, her now husband Nick took notice.

She told Us Weekly in 2020, “He watched ‘The Bachelor’ because his mom got him to start watching and then eventually ‘Paradise’ because he knew I’d be on it. [I] don’t know how I piqued his interest, but I’m very happy I did!”

Initially they started chatting over DM, which eventually led to text, Facetime and meeting in person.

They went public with their relationship in June 2020, and he popped the question in December 2021.