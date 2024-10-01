The steamy new trailer for “Babygirl” is giving “50 Shades of Grey” vibes.

The movie stars Nicole Kidman as a wife, mother, and CEO named Romy who is seduced by an intern named Samuel, played by Harris Dickinson.

Risking her family and career, Romy allows herself to be controlled sexually by Samuel.

When she agrees to answer some of the intern’s questions, he turns the tables on her, insisting, “I think you like to be told what to do.” While she finds his behavior “unacceptable,” the scene ends with a steamy kiss.

Cut to Romy sitting down at a bar and being served a glass of milk. She’s a bit confused, but then spies Samuel across the room staring her down as his voice is heard saying, “We need to set some rules that we both agree on… starting with I tell you what to do and you do it.”

Soon, he’s telling Romy to “get on her knees,” but she tells him no, and he laughs, asking, “Is that what you want?”

As scenes from their romance unfold, she tells him, “You’re very young, I don’t want to hurt you,” and he shoots back, “Hurt me? I think I have power over you, because I could make one call and you lose everything. Does that turn you on when I say that?”

Soon, it seems she’s in over her head as he makes excuses to show up at her house.

As the trailer closes with a montage of scenes from the movie, Romy says, “I’ve never experienced anything like this.”