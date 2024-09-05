Nicole Kidman Is Ready for ‘Normal Life’ & Parent-Teacher Night! (Exclusive)

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Nicole Kidman has been jet-setting from Italy to London to Hollywood promoting her new projects.

On Wednesday, Kidman was on the red carpet for the L.A. premiere of her new series, “The Perfect Couple.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Nicole, who stunned in a plunging black Ferragamo dress.

After traveling the world to promote “The Perfect Couple” and “Babygirl,” Nicole is excited to “go home” and get “back to normal life.”

Despite Kidman’s status as one of Hollywood’s elite, she keeps herself grounded as much as possible.

She commented, “I have a very normal life. I’m right now going, ‘Yes, I'll be at the parent-teacher [conference] tomorrow night.’”

Nicole and her husband Keith Urban are raising their two girls in Nashville.

When asked what kind of parent she is, the Oscar winner described herself as a “loving” one.

In “The Perfect Couple,” Nicole and co-star Liev Schreiber are different kinds of parents, playing a married couple hosting a wedding for their son when someone gets murdered.

Nicole was eyeing Liev to play her husband for the murder mystery series, saying, “I said, ‘You got to give me Liev because I got to have a husband, a scene partner, to play with, who’s going to be really, really rigorous with the script.”

Along with calling him “an amazing actor,” she added, “I love working with him because he’s one of the greats.”

Kidman recently turned heads in a Schiaparelli Couture gown at the Venice Film Festival premiere of “Babygirl.”