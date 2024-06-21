Nicole Kidman & Zac Efron on Playing Lovers Again in ‘A Family Affair’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King sat down with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour to talk about their new rom-com “A Family Affair.”

In the movie, King is a young woman whose mom (Kidman) gets involved in a hot and steamy romance with her movie-star boss, played by Efron.

This isn’t the first time Nicole and Zac have played lovers! Terri asked if filming the 2012 film “Paperboy” helped prepare them for “A Family Affair.”

Nicole replied, “Yeah, because there is an ease there, and also we were able to talk and decide to do it.”

Zac added, “She called me and said, ‘Do you want to do this? Because if you do it, I’ll do it.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I do want to do it.’”

Getty Images

Joey called Nicole and Zac “cuties,” and Efron went on, “At that point, we knew Joey was going to be in it, too,” telling her they sang her praises to each other.

King joked, “You guys! Cut it out — you are making me so egotistical.”

Terri complimented Joey on how funny she is in the movie, and Nicole agreed, "Very funny," adding, "I'm your straight woman."

Joey insisted, "No, you are so funny, Nicole, stop it! You are so funny."

Nicole also confirmed that she and Sandra Bullock are working on a “Practical Magic” sequel.

Kidman smiled and said, "Sandy and I, yep. The Owens sisters are back."

She explained, "We’ve been circling it for a while, but we wanted to make sure we had a good story. And also, I just love Sandy, so the idea of working with her again... we were both saying, ‘Oh, my God, we’re still here and working and really sort of enthusiastic in life,' and to bring that into what we’re going to do now, so it’s kind of fun."