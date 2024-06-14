Getty Images

Zac Efron suited up for the L.A. premiere of the new Netflix rom-com “A Family Affair,” where he talked to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert.

He spoke about his history with Nicole Kidman and agreeing to make this movie together after previously playing lovers in “The Paperboy” 12 years ago.

Melvin said, “I know you said you wouldn't do this unless Nicole did it, because you guys have such a lovely history and a great connection, great chemistry, and great relationship.”

Zac, confirmed, “Yeah, it's true. It was a pretty cool phone call for me to get when Nicole was like, ‘Hey, I'll do this if you do it.’ I was like... ‘Are you kidding me? I'm 100 percent in for anything you.’ It felt very special. We had a lot to draw on because we’ve sort of gone down this road before… I love her so much, I think I am past the intimidation part with her, like, the ethereal quality she has makes me pinch myself. We work really well together. I don’t know what it is, she’s just the best.”

Efron said he had no nerves about their steamy scenes, sharing, “No, we're a little too comfortable. I don't know what it is. It is just trust… She’s always finding new fun things to do in the scene. She is discovering new things as she goes, leads with love. There is no one better to have to as your partner in a scene.”

Zac also reflected on being at another big Hollywood premiere after the ones for his movies “Ricky Stanicky” and “The Iron Claw,” saying, “It’s exciting and new every time… It’s always fun to see the fans… I’m ecstatic every time they come out.”