Nicole Kidman Had ‘Best Time’ at Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup’s Wedding (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nicole Kidman chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert at the L.A. premiere of “A Family Affair,” where she gushed about recently attending pal Naomi Watts’ Mexico City wedding to Billy Crudup.

“We're in Mexico City, which is a great place,” she said. “We had the best time. I suggest that anyone who wants to go, go. I'm a huge fan.”

Mel commented, “She’s been very vocal about how supportive you are of women.”

Kidman replied, “Always. I grew up with an incredible mother who's sort of a trailblazer for me. I have a huge female tribe.”

She also talked about “A Family Affair,” about a young woman (Joey King), whose boss (Zac Efron) ends up dating her mother (Kidman).

Nicole spoke about playing Zac’s love interest a second time, after 2012’s “The Paperboy,” and getting to know Joey.

Mel commented, “You and Zac were texting and you guys talked on the phone. And it was like… ‘I'll do it if you do it.’”

Kidman replied, “So much of when you do a love story, you've got to have both of you involved and where you go... ‘You up for this?’ And we were.”

Nicole also said that this movie came at the perfect time for her. “I’m always looking to try new things… This was about love. I think it is sort of ‘Let’s go and have some fun,’ and also it’s funny. I love Zac. I obviously worked with him before, but getting to know Joey… My girls are huge fans of her. It was kind of the perfect combo.”