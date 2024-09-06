Nicole Kidman Reveals Taylor Swift Connection to ‘Perfect Couple’ Dance (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber sat down with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert to talk about their new murder mystery series “The Perfect Couple,” which is an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s novel of the same name.

On the show, Nicole and Liev play Greer Garrison and Tag Winbury, a wealthy couple whose son is getting married in Nantucket. A dead body discovered on the beach just hours before the ceremony causes the day to take a dark turn.

Reflecting on the title of the show, Nicole said, “I think the title… is meant to lure you in, and then it takes you on a wild ride.”

Schreiber insisted perfection is nonexistent, explaining, “Whenever you see ‘perfect,’ be careful… It is probably a cautionary tale, and I think this one is.”

Speaking of their on-screen relationship, Liev said, “There was great depth and heat in this relationship and it had gone through a lot over time, and how do you make it through all of those things if you do not share some sort of passion and joint narrative?”

Nicole added, “And they have a dance, as couples do. You never know why people stay together… I always say that about couples. That is why you don’t meddle in people’s relationships, because you actually never know what they are really doing and how they get through.”

She dished that it is a common thread in the show with other couples, too. “That’s apparent throughout the whole show… As the layers get peeled back, things get revealed,” Nicole said.

Schreiber noted of the Winburys, “They reminded me of the MacBeths a little bit, because they absorb each other’s sins.”

Plus, Nicole and Liev actually danced for the show’s epic opening credits, and Liev says he was all-in on the made-for-TikTok moment.

“I knew that for my kids to see me doing something like a TikTok dance would be amazing,” adding he “can’t wait” for them to see it.

Kidman said of the scene, “I learned that on the spot,” and revealed there was even a Taylor Swift connection!

“We had Taylor Swift dancers on that beach,” she shared.