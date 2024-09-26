Getty Images

It looks like “The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White has moved on from his relationship with singer Rosalía.

Earlier this week, White was spotted kissing his “The Bear” co-star Molly Gordon on Rosalía's birthday.

The two were seen wrapping their arms around each other as they shared a goodbye kiss near her car. Jeremy was ever the gentleman, even opening the car door for Molly after their smooch.

TheImageDirect

Jeremy and Molly play love interests in the second season, with their characters reconnecting. Molly plays Claire, who was Jeremy’s character Carmy’s childhood sweetheart.

While their characters’ romance ended at the end of Season 2, it looks like their real-life relationship is just heating up!

It wouldn’t be the first time that Jeremy dated a co-star. He married his “Afterschool” co-star Addison Timlin, but they split last year after three years of marriage.

TheImageDirect

Over 10 years ago, he dated “Shameless” co-star Emma Greenwell for two years after they played a couple on the Showtime show.

It is unclear when Jeremy and Rosalía may have called it quits, but they were last photographed together in July.

On Wednesday night, Jeremy was also noticeably absent from Rosalía's birthday bash in Paris, which was attended by big names like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.