Jelly Roll ‘Would Flip’ If He Meets Jeremy Allen White at Emmys 2024
Jelly Roll rocked a black suit for the 2024 Emmy Awards.
“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Jelly Roll, who will be performing during the show.
He said, “I’m feeling really good. I’m feeling like I got the call to come here to honor some of the greatest storytellers that passed away. What a call for an artist to get. I think music’s medicine and I think that we’re here to bring a little therapy tonight and I’m really honored to be a part of the show.”
As for who he wanted to meet tonight, Jelly Roll answered, “if I got to meet Jeremy [Allen White], I would flip.”
“Huge fan of ‘The Bear.’ I was a huge fan of ‘Shameless,’” Jelly Roll pointed out. “My wife and I are just huge fans, so if there’s one person I’m, like, actively hunting for, it’s Jeremy Allen White.”
Showing major love for “The Bear,” Jelly Roll commented, “I think it’s one of the greatest shows on television.”