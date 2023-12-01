Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White, 32, has a new woman in his life.

Us Weekly reports that “The Bear” star is dating singer Rosalía, 31.

A source tells the magazine, “Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating. They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently.”

The stars have been spotted together more than once in recent weeks, including a trip to an L.A. farmers market last month. Just days ago, TMZ posted pics of the pair taking a smoke break and sharing a hug in West Hollywood.

Meanwhile, White is in the midst of a divorce from wife Addison Timlin. The couple, who announced their split in May, share daughters Ezer, 5, and Dolores, 2.

Jeremy, who shot to fame on “Shameless,” has enjoyed immense success recently thanks to “The Bear” and his new movie “Iron Claw.”

He recently spoke to British GQ about having a stellar career year while struggling in his personal life.