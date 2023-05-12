Jeremy Allen White & Addison Timlin Split After 3 Years of Marriage

Stewart Cook/FX/PictureGroup

“The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White, 32, and wife Addison Timlin, 31, are headed for divorce.

Us Weekly reports she filed the papers on Thursday in Los Angeles after three years of marriage.

She listed the category as “dissolution with minor child,” as the stars share two daughters, Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2.

Just a few months ago, White thanked Timlin in his Golden Globes acceptance speech as he took home the award for Best Television Actor — Musical/Comedy Series for “The Bear.”

He told Addison from the stage, "I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you've done."

The pair reportedly met on the set of “Afterschool” in 2008, but did not become romantically involved until years later.