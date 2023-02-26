Award Shows February 26, 2023
Jeremy Allen White on SAG Awards Speech About Feeling Less Lonely (Exclusive)
On Sunday, “The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White took home Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series at the SAG Awards.
“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with White backstage after his win.
Jeremy reflected on how special it was to be honored by his fellow actors and his heartfelt speech about how the community has made him feel less lonely.
He shared, “I think I was the only like 12- or 13-year-old that watched the SAG Awards. I’ve always loved this thing. I got into it young. I stuck with it, thank goodness. I love actors. I love the art form… All this stuff makes me feel better.”
As for his touching speech, White commented, “When I was a kid… I didn’t feel like I had a real community, and film helped me… I admired these filmmakers, I admired these performers… It made me feel more kind of like connected… This is my community, and I feel so lucky to be a part of it and to be welcomed into it.”