Jeremy Allen White on SAG Awards Speech About Feeling Less Lonely (Exclusive)

On Sunday, “The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White took home Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series at the SAG Awards.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with White backstage after his win.

Jeremy reflected on how special it was to be honored by his fellow actors and his heartfelt speech about how the community has made him feel less lonely.

He shared, “I think I was the only like 12- or 13-year-old that watched the SAG Awards. I’ve always loved this thing. I got into it young. I stuck with it, thank goodness. I love actors. I love the art form… All this stuff makes me feel better.”