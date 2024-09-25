Disney/Eric McCandless

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader, 27, and Gleb Savchenko, 41, are sparking dating rumors!

On Tuesday, a TikTok video was posted of Brooks and Gleb kissing backstage before hitting the dance floor for a performance on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Despite the kiss, Nader and Savchenko insisted that they are just friends.

After performing to Dolly Parton’s song “9 to 5,” Brooks told E! News, “We’re just having fun, honestly, and, you know, just living our life.”

Gleb added, “Listen, when you rehearse together for such long hours and days, you create a certain chemistry. Especially, like, when we dance together, it’s there. We’re trying to get into character pretty much, you know?"

Brooks quipped, “We also are fond of each other."

Earlier this month, the two had everyone talking about their flirty nature in some TikToks, including one in which Brooks is grinding up on Gleb. In another video, Brooks is seen sitting in Gleb’s lap while he wraps his arm around her waist.

Gleb addressed the dating rumors, telling Page Six that Nader is “great,” but noting that nothing romantic is going on between them.

Brooks and Gleb are fresh out of relationships. In April, he confirmed his split with Elena Belle, telling Page Six, “Yes, Elena and I broke up about a month ago. It kind of just happened. People always say life happens and sometimes I think, ‘How did it even happen?’”