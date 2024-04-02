Getty Images

“Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer Gleb Savchenko and his girlfriend Elena Belle are over.

After three years of dating, Gleb confirmed their split. He told Page Six, “Yes, Elena and I broke up about a month ago. It kind of just happened. People always say life happens and sometimes I think, ‘How did it even happen?’”

Despite the split, Gleb still had nice things to say about his ex.

He shared, “She’s an amazing mom, she’s an amazing person and everything. It’s just the timing… We had been together for almost three years and I had, like, the best time of my life with her. There’s certain things that just didn’t work out.”

Along with calling their time together “amazing,” Gleb stressed that he “still every much loves” Elena.

“I wish her all the best and I’m sure she’ll be fine. She’s a super hot girl and everything,” Savchenko added. “She’s awesome. I’m gonna miss her a lot.”

Split rumors started swirling after Elena unfollowed Gleb on social media.

Gleb and Elena had been dating since 2021, a year after his ex-wife Elena Samodanova filed divorce after 15 years of marriage.

In November 2020, Samodanova announced their split.

On her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “After 14 years of marriage, with my deepest sadness, our road is coming to an end.”