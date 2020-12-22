Celebrity News December 22, 2020
Gleb Savchenko’s Wife Elena Files for Divorce After 14 Years of Marriage
They publicly split in November, and now “Dancing with the Stars” pro Gleb Savchenko and wife Elena Samodanova are headed for divorce.
The couple has been married for 14 years and has two children, Olivia and Zlata. TMZ reports Elena filed the divorce docs in L.A. on Tuesday.
In November, Elena announced her breakup with Gleb, writing on Instagram Stories, “After 14 years of marriage, with my deepest sadness, our road is coming to an end.”
The following day, Gleb confirmed the split. In a statement on his Instagram, he said, “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family's need for privacy and healing during this time.”
By mid-December, it appeared Gleb had moved on with “Make It or Break It” alum Cassie Scerbo. The pair were spotted vacationing together in Mexico, along with his celebrity dance partner Chrishell Stause and her “DWTS” pro boyfriend Keo Motsepe.