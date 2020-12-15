Gleb Savchenko Moves On from Ex-Wife — Who’s His Rumored New GF?

ABC Television

Over a month after he called it quits with ex Elena Samodanova, “Dancing with the Stars” dancer Gleb Savchenko seems to have moved on!

While Savhchenko was recently linked to his celebrity dance partner Chrishell Stause, he is now rumored to be dating dancer and "Make It or Break It" alum Cassie Scerbo.

Gleb and Cassie are currently on a getaway in Mexico with Chrishell and her new boyfriend Keo Motsepe.

According to E! News, Gleb and Cassie “looked cozy” at Le Blanc Spa resort in Cancun. Along with hanging out by the pool, they also went to the spa together.

A source shared, “Cassie just got out of a relationship this fall. She has a strong personality and likes guys who are very committed to her!"

Gleb didn’t post anything featuring Cassie on his social media, but he did share a pic with Keo. He wrote on Instagram, “2020 has been a crazy year.. Appreciate the little things and the people in your life that make you smile every day. Grateful for this guy.”

Keo did share a photo with Gleb, Cassie and Chrishell on a date night together, but he has deleted the pic.

Cassie also reposted Keo’s pic.

Gleb and Cassie were first spotted together on a dinner date at Geoffrey's in Malibu last month.

An insider told Us Weekly, "Gleb has been dating Cassie for a few weeks now. They are having fun together, it’s a fun and flirty time for them both."

They were seen leaving in the same SUV after their night out, with Gleb riding shotgun while Cassie sat in the backseat.