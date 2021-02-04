Why Gleb Savchenko & Cassie Scerbo Are Reportedly on a Break

Getty Images

Nearly two months after they were linked, “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer Gleb Savchenko and Cassie Scerbo are “taking a break.”

A source told Us Weekly, “They haven’t exactly split but are just spending time apart.”

While they “aren’t see each other right now,” Gleb and Cassie are “still in touch with each other,” the insider claims.

The insider elaborated, “Cassie has been back and forth to Florida visiting family and Gleb has been spending time with his kids in Los Angeles. He’s also trying to make things more cordial with his soon-to-be ex-wife. His family is his focus right now and he’s handling things privately.”

Gleb is the father of daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3, his children with estranged wife Elena Samodanova.

In December, Gleb and Cassie sparked romance rumors after going on vacation with Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe. The insider revealed, “Elena has made her feelings clear on social media and was really upset over Gleb going on vacation to Mexico with Cassie. She went crazy over this and couldn’t believe he went so public with a new relationship so quickly. It was sort of a slap in the face.”

While it doesn’t seem to be amicable between Gleb and Elena, the source claimed that he wanted “things to be okay… for the sake of their children.”

The source continued, “He wants to be on friendly terms with Elena so their divorce can be smooth sailing. Because of this, he’s taken a step back from dating Cassie in order to help heal his relationship with his ex.”