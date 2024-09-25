A day after news broke that Artem Chigvintsev won’t be facing any criminal charges stemming from his recent arrest, the “DWTS” alum is breaking his silence!

In a statement to E! News, Chigvintsev said, “I am incredibly relieved and grateful that the domestic violence charges against me have been dropped. This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed."

Amid his divorce from Nikki Garcia, Artem is focusing on their son Matteo, 4.

Chigvintsev noted, “He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life. All along, my main concern has been for him. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward. I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on."

While Nikki requested full custody of Matteo with visitation for Artem, he is asking for joint custody.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to my family, friends, and legal team for standing by me during this challenging time,” Artem went on. “Your support has been invaluable, and I am thankful to everyone who believed in me and saw the truth for what it was."

Chigvintsev ended his lengthy statement with, “I look forward to moving past this chapter and focusing on what truly matters—continue being the best father I can be."

According to court records in August, Chigvintsev was booked under California Penal Code 273.5(a), which includes corporal injury to spouse.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro was released from jail after posting bond.

On Tuesday, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said in a press release, “While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence.”

Haley continued, “We are required to prove any and every criminal charge ‘beyond a reasonable doubt,’ which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges.”