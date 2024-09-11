Justin Timberlake Reaches Plea Deal, Avoids DWI Charge

Getty Images

Justin Timberlake just scored a major victory in court.

TMZ reports Timberlake has agreed to a plea deal related to his June 18 arrest.

Justin will plead guilty to driving while ability impaired, known as a DWAI, and the DWI charge will be dropped.

A source told the outlet that Timberlake will have to fork over a fine of $300-500. The exact amount will be announced at the next court hearing, which is scheduled for September 13.

Justin’s driver’s license will still be suspended for a year due to his refusal to take a breathalyzer test after he was pulled over in Sag Harbor, New York.

In New York, if someone refuses a breathalyzer, their license is automatically suspended.

Last month, DailyMail.com obtained Timberlake’s arrest report, which revealed the singer failed more than one field sobriety test — including the walk-and-turn and one-leg stand tests — after being pulled over on June 18.

The papers included notes from rookie police officer Michael Arkinson, who described Justin’s “unsteady” demeanor that night.

Atkinson wrote, “Bloodshot and glassy eyes. Odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from breath, inability to divide attention, unsteady afoot.”

He added that Justin told him, “I had one martini and followed my friends home.”

Atkinson explained that while doing the walk-and-turn and one-leg stand tests, Timberlake was “very unbalanced” and “unable to follow instructions correctly.”

While looking for his registration, Atkinson said Justin was “unable to focus on speaking.”