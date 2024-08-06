Getty Images

Justin Timberlake’s arrest report is shedding new light on his DWI case.

DailyMail.com obtained the docs, which reveal the singer failed more than one field sobriety test — including the walk-and-turn, and one-leg stand tests — after being pulled over in Sag Harbor, New York, on June 18.

The report states that Timberlake refused a breathalyzer test.

The papers also include notes from rookie police officer Michael Arkinson, who describes Justin’s “unsteady” demeanor that night.

Atkinson wrote, “Bloodshot and glassy eyes. Odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from breath, inability to divide attention, unsteady afoot.”

He added that Justin told him, “I had one martini and followed my friends home.”

Atkinson explained that while doing the walk-and-turn and one-leg stand tests, Timberlake was “very unbalanced” and “unable to follow instructions correctly.”

While looking for his registration, Atkinson said Justin was “unable to focus on speaking.”

DailyMail.com also reports Atkinson took inventory of what Justin had on him at the time of his arrest, including a Rolex watch, a vape pen, a gold ring, and a wallet with three $100 bills, a $5 bill, and a $1 bill.

The docs show that Justin continued to refuse a breathalyzer following his arrest and was quoted as saying, “No, I'm not doing a chemical test.”

On Friday, Justice Carl Irace suspended Timberlake’s license due to his refusal to take a breathalyzer.

It is unclear how long Timberlake won’t be able to drive in New York, but it can be up to a year for someone who refuses a breathalyzer in the state.

Timberlake attended the court hearing remotely since he’s in Belgium for his worldwide Everything I Thought It Was tour.

For the second time, the star pleaded not guilty to charges relating to the DWI case.

Following the hearing, Justin’s lawyer Ed Burke told the press, “This is standard procedure with every DWI case. In New York, the suspension stays during the pendency of the case and is resolved at the end. Other states have similar regulations."

At last week’s court hearing, Burke argued in a Sag Harbor court that the case should be dismissed due to a procedurally “defective” criminal complaint filed by the police who arrested the singer.

Burke insisted to reporters outside that Justin “was not intoxicated” and that the police made a mistake.

According to The New York Daily News, the lawyer said, “The most important thing we have to say today is that Justin should not have been arrested for driving while intoxicated,” insisting authorities made “a number of very significant errors.”

He continued, “Sometimes the police, just like every one of us, make mistakes, and that is the case in this very incident.”

This week, Burke was reprimanded for his comments by Irace, who called his words “irresponsible" and said they "come off as an attempt to poison the case."

Irace threatened to put a gag order in place if Burke continues criticizing the court system.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 9, which is a conference for the defense attorney and prosecutors.