Sag Harbor Police Department

On Friday, Justin Timberlake’s New York driver’s license was suspended following his DWI arrest in June.

Justice Carl Irace suspended Timberlake’s license due to his refusal to take a breathalyzer test after he was pulled over in Sag Harbor.

It is unclear how long Timberlake won’t be able to drive in New York, but it can be up to a year for someone who refuses a breathalyzer in the state.

For the second time, Justin pleaded not guilty to charges relating to the DWI case.

Timberlake attended the court hearing remotely since he’s in Belgium for his worldwide Everything I Thought It Was tour.

Following the hearing, Justin’s lawyer Ed Burke told the press, “This is standard procedure with every DWI case. In New York, the suspension stays during the pendency of the case and is resolved at the end. Other states have similar regulations."

At last week’s court hearing, Burke argued in a Sag Harbor court that the case should be dismissed due to a procedurally “defective” criminal complaint filed by the police who arrested the singer.

Burke insisted to reporters outside that Justin “was not intoxicated” and that the police made a mistake.

According to The New York Daily News, the lawyer said, “The most important thing we have to say today is that Justin should not have been arrested for driving while intoxicated,” insisting authorities made “a number of very significant errors.”

He continued, “Sometimes the police, just like every one of us, make mistakes, and that is the case in this very incident.”

This week, Burke was reprimanded for his comments by Irace, who called his words “irresponsible" and said they "come off as an attempt to poison the case."

Irace threatened to put a gag order in place if Burke continues criticizing the court system.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 9, which is a conference for the defense attorney and prosecutors.