Jennifer Lopez hit the Toronto Film Festival premiere of her movie “Unstoppable" on Friday, making her first red-carpet appearance since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.

Lopez had the cameras flashing with her barely-there Tamara Ralph dress, which showed plenty of skin! The mirrorball gown was split all the way up both sides and held together by black velvet bows, revealing lots of leg sultry side-boob.

Though Ben was a producer on the film, he did not show up for the premiere.

Ben’s best pal Matt Damon, who is also a producer on the film, was in attendance with his wife, Luciana.

Getty Images

While things didn’t end well with Ben, Matt and J.Lo are still friendly, even posing together alongside other cast members on the red carpet.

Jennifer has a supporting role in the film, and Ben and Matt’s company Artists Equity produced the movie.

“Unstoppable” follows the true story of champion wrestler Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome), who has one leg. Lopez plays Robles’ mother. The film also stars Don Cheadle, Michael Peña, and Bobby Cannavale.

It’s the first public appearance for Lopez since filing for divorce from Affleck.

In late April, Lopez filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The date Jennifer chose to file for divorce, August 20, is significant because it is the second anniversary of their second and more extravagant wedding celebration in Georgia. They initially got married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.