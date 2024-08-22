Getty Images

On Tuesday, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

In court docs obtained by “Extra,” Lopez requested to restore her name to Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

When they got married in 2022, Jennifer changed her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

She also asked that spousal support not be granted to either party and that each party pay their own lawyer fees.

As for community property, Jennifer noted that “the exact nature and extent of community and quasi-community assets and obligations are unknown to Petitioner at this time and will be determined.”

Jennifer did not mention in a prenup in the divorce docs, which means they might not have signed one.

The couple was married for two years, and TMZ reports anything they earned during that time could be considered community property.

Lopez is worth a reported $400 million, thanks to her music, movie, and business ventures, while Ben is said to be worth about $150 million.

Ben’s recent acting jobs include movies like “Air” and the recently filmed “Accountant 2,” as well as producing projects like “Thirst” and “Apostle Paul.”

Jennifer has been busy, too. She was recently seen in the films “Shotgun Wedding,” “The Mother,” and “Atlas,” and starred in her own project, “This Is Me… Now.”